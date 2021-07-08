Elsa will hug the coast continuing Northward where some weakening could take place. However, NHC thinks that sometime Friday morning it could soak up heat energy from the Atlantic and strengthen with winds up to 50 mph, coming close to our nations capital. On the forecast track, Atlantic City, New York and even Boston could see heavy rain and gusty winds through Friday evening. Then Elsa will move through the Canadian Maritimes where it is forecast to dissipate.

THURSDAY 8 AM CONE & ADVISORIES- Tropical Storm Warnings issued for portions of the Mid-Atlantic & New England states. #Elsa could strengthen as it moves NE impacting Atlantic City, New York & Boston with winds up to 50 mph by Friday afternoon. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rdED3nbDyn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 8, 2021

Here are all the watches and warnings that are in place. A tropical storm warning was issued for portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England states.

8 A.M. THU. ADVISORY: Tropical Storm #Elsa continues to move northeastward while dumping torrential rain across the Carolinas. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/UUwu2dfe4S — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 8, 2021

South Florida today will transitions into a more typical pattern. As high pressure moves in from the Atlantic and Elsa moves away, there will still be enough moisture in the air to produce scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. By Friday, Saharan Dust arrives to lower rain chances a bit, but turn up the heat. This will be our longest stretch of drier conditions with plenty of sun. Next week the pattern turns wetter.

Today, expect scattered storms with steamy temps. Tomorrow into Sat., a layer of Saharan Dust passes to our south with just enough reaching the area to bring somewhat drier conditions. Typical storms can't be ruled out, but it won't be a washout. pic.twitter.com/3bnUW95jFH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 8, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7