Transition Day

South Florida we are transitioning slowly to a more typical Summer pattern. Therefore, as winds veer out of the South-Southeast, there will be fewer showers and storms in comparison to yesterday. Skies will gradually clear overnight.

FINALLY FRIDAY- Not as active today. However, the showers and thunderstorms should come to an end this evening over South Florida as the heating of the day is lost. Highs in near 90. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/KiUV0wSTev — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 26, 2019

An isolated strong storm is likely between 1 to 4 pm producing heavy rainfall leading to flooding in some areas, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small-size hail. They will slowly move into inland areas late afternoon.

It will not be as widespread as yesterday. Spotty storms develop this afternoon and slowly push inland. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/scHRx1Tlah — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 26, 2019

Today in the Tropics

Outside of a couple Westward moving tropical waves, all is quiet. We are not following any of them for development at this time.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7