Transition Day

South Florida we are transitioning slowly to a more typical Summer pattern. Therefore, as winds veer out of the South-Southeast, there will be fewer showers and storms in comparison to yesterday. Skies will gradually clear overnight.
An isolated strong storm is likely between 1 to 4 pm producing heavy rainfall leading to flooding in some areas, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small-size hail. They will slowly move into inland areas late afternoon.
Today in the Tropics
Outside of a couple Westward moving tropical waves, all is quiet. We are not following any of them for development at this time.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7