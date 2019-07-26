Transition Day

South Florida we are transitioning slowly to a more typical Summer pattern. Therefore, as winds veer out of the South-Southeast, there will be fewer showers and storms in comparison to yesterday. Skies will gradually clear overnight.

An isolated strong storm is likely between 1 to 4 pm producing heavy rainfall leading to flooding in some areas, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small-size hail. They will slowly move into inland areas late afternoon.

Today in the Tropics 

Outside of a couple Westward moving tropical waves, all is quiet. We are not following any of them for development at this time.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

Trending