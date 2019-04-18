Transition Day

High pressure is gradually shifting into the Western Atlantic Ocean in response to a cold front moving over the Central United States. As a result, winds will turn out of the Southeast to bring some low-level moisture into our area. Shower chances will begin for the East coast this morning, then shifting inland this afternoon along the sea breeze. Temperatures will be on the warm side, with highs ranging from the mid 80’s along the East coast to lower 90’s over inland locations, and with lots of clouds lows will be in the 70’s.

The cold front will be sweeping through Central and South Florida Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Models are picking up on isolated to widely scattered storms firing up with the air being unsettled ahead of the front. Timing will happen mid afternoon to early evening. Main concern with the storms that develop will be for strong to damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Conditions will be dry and slightly cooler following the passage of the front. High pressure will regain control and bring an onshore breeze that will slowly increase temperatures and humidity towards the middle part of next week. A few passing showers possible.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay tuned for the latest as we are anticipating a busy Friday.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7