Transition Day

A better breeze out off the ocean is signaling changes for our weather pattern. It will drive in occasional early soaking showers and by the afternoon push the sea breeze storms well inland. It will also be brighter along the coast. Temperatures will range in the low 90’s and feel more like the 100’s. Therefore, if you are planning to stay outdoors this afternoon, make sure to drink plenty of water. By tonight, dry air with Saharan Dust builds into the area and all of the models are showing that we will have low rain chances through Friday.

Waves will stay to our South, but drier and hazy days start tonight. Saharan Dust arrives!

Tropical Update: A large area of cloudiness and disorganized thunderstorm activity located about 700 miles South of Cape Race, Newfoundland could gain subtropical or tropical traits over more favorable conditions by Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a medium chance of 40% in forming before it moves over colder waters in the Northern Atlantic by late Thursday or Friday, which should limit any additional growth.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7