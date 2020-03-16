Tranquil Weather Pattern

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern and expected to block all fronts from getting to South Florida this week. Therefore, look for bright warm sunshine, unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions to continue. Minor change happens on Wednesday with winds increasing along the coast. Outside of a stray sprinkle or two, don’t expect major changes mostly likely through Saturday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7