Tranquil Weather Pattern

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern and expected to block all fronts from getting to South Florida this week. Therefore, look for bright warm sunshine, unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions to continue. Minor change happens on Wednesday with winds increasing along the coast. Outside of a stray sprinkle or two, don’t expect major changes mostly likely through Saturday.

High pressure is in charge all week. This means fronts will try to make a run for South Florida, but won't make it. Outside of stray sprinkle or two, dry & unseasonably warm conditions continue. Winds increase along coast midweek creating hazardous seas. pic.twitter.com/BVVjM1BIK2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 16, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7