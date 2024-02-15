Following a beautiful Wednesday across South Florida, the nice and quiet weather pattern will continue over the next couple of days until a front and storm system move into Florida this weekend.

With an onshore flow back in action last night, that kept temperatures on the warmer side compared to yesterday with lows in the mid to upper 60s at most locations.

Temperatures today will then heat up into the upper 70s to around 80F this afternoon. That will be paired with a light, onshore breeze, low humidity and some patchy clouds.

It will remain dry for most — if not all — locations through tomorrow while conditions continue to gradually warm.

Friday is forecast to be a degree or two warmer than Thursday’s temperatures but additional clouds are also in the forecast — primarily upper level clouds — flowing in ahead of our next storm system organizing well to our west.

More sunshine is then forecast to return on Saturday while a front slides southeast across Florida and the Gulf of Mexico. Saturday overall is looking nice with warm and breezy conditions. There will be the isolated shower chance, especially across our northern areas, however, considering that front nearby.

That front then moves on top of us and crosses through South Florida Sunday morning along with an area of low pressure riding along that front nearby.

This will lead to a soggy Sunday with rain likely and the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms. A widespread 1-2 inches of rainfall are forecast.

Otherwise, Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures much cooler. Highs will go from the mid 80s Saturday to only the low to mid 70s Sunday.

As that low begins to slowly move away and across the Bahamas on Monday, that will allow for improving conditions.

A few showers remain possible for President’s Day but it will be nicer in contrast to Sunday with partly sunny skies, breezy conditions and below average temperatures.

Drier, breezy and milder weather conditions then build in by Tuesday, continuing through the rest of next week.