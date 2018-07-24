Training Day

When rain keeps rolling over the same locations it’s called “training” (think railroad tracks with trains running along them). On Tuesday, again, we saw batches of rain moving into south Florida from the south and west. It’s the same steering motion that’s been in place since last week. Basically, we’re stuck in this steamy and stormy pattern due to a low pressure system sitting over the southeastern states. The low should finally weaken by Thursday but something else may become the focus for more rain. As we head into the middle of the week, the forecast is nothing short of familiar. The air will quickly heat up with bands of rain crossing parts of the area. Showers will be possible at virtually anytime. Since we picked up over 3 inches of rain on Tuesday, especially over Miami-Dade county, we’ll need to look at the potential for street flooding. The ground is saturated due to daily doses of rain, often heavy. Thunderstorms will still be a threat as we head into the home stretch of the week. Even as low pressure departs, a sprawling front will settle into the northern Gulf and stall out. The result will be more instability over a large area including our region. Also, inland moving sea breezes will trigger times of wet weather. Temperatures, meanwhile, will be close to average with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the upper 70’s.