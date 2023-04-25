Unsettled weather continues, as scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon/evening. A few could become severe producing lightning, damaging winds, hail, and a brief tornado.

The Southern branch of the jetstream is going to keep deep moisture in the air to aid in shower and storm development this week. By Thursday, fewer storms likely and conditions turning hotter with winds veering out of the South. Heading into Friday a weak front approaches the Southeast U.S. and that could increase the coverage of showers and storms.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Chanel 7