Tracking Two, Plus More Rain For South Florida

Winds out of the Southeast and East will draw up tropical moisture from the Caribbean into South Florida. This is keeping a good chance of seeing scattered showers and storms in the forecast through Saturday. Fewer expected on Sunday.

Southeasterly to East winds continue to usher deep tropical moisture into South #Florida. Therefore, a chance of seeing scattered showers and storms sticks around through Saturday. Maybe slightly drier on Sunday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/A9c2fKAlBC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 23, 2020

Tropical Depression Eight will continue to move across the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday and move inland along the Texas coast on Saturday. It could strengthen into a Tropical Storm Hannah before making landfall. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Port Mansfield to High Island Texas. Strong winds and heavy rainfall expected and even flooding into portions of Louisiana.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Tropical Depression Eight continues to track WNW toward Texas where several inches of rain are expected to fall. #7weather pic.twitter.com/Z0adR88J3k — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 23, 2020

Gonzalo will likely become a hurricane on Thursday over the Atlantic Ocean. It will move through the Southern Windward Islands on Saturday and then emerge into the Eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday. It will encounter dry air and shear down the road that could help it fall apart or keep it as a weaker system. If it survives, Jamaica, Hispaniola and Cuba should be keeping an eye on Gonzalo. Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines are under a hurricane watch.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm #Gonzalo continues to move westward. A hurricane watch has been issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. #7weather pic.twitter.com/IJkHCvUFZq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 23, 2020

