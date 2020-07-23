Tracking Two, Plus More Rain For South Florida

Winds out of the Southeast and East will draw up tropical moisture from the Caribbean into South Florida. This is keeping a good chance of seeing scattered showers and storms in the forecast through Saturday. Fewer expected on Sunday.
Tropical Depression Eight will continue to move across the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday and move inland along the Texas coast on Saturday. It could strengthen into a Tropical Storm Hannah before making landfall. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Port Mansfield to High Island Texas. Strong winds and heavy rainfall expected and even flooding into portions of Louisiana.
Gonzalo will likely become a hurricane on Thursday over the Atlantic Ocean. It will move through the Southern Windward Islands on Saturday and then emerge into the Eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday. It will encounter dry air and shear down the road that could help it fall apart or keep it as a weaker system. If it survives, Jamaica, Hispaniola and Cuba should be keeping an eye on Gonzalo. Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines are under a hurricane watch.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7