Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias

South Florida keep it tuned to your Storm Station as the track WILL keep CHANGING for Isaias. This is due to the expected land interaction with the Dominican Republic and Haiti leading to weakening. Once the center makes it into the Atlantic tonight through Friday morning near the Southeastern Bahamas, we will have a better idea of where it will end up and intensity.
Regardless, we will have rough boating conditions, gusty winds and periods of rain over the weekend.
If NHC and NWS issue advisories, it could happen tonight and no later than tomorrow morning.
