Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias

South Florida keep it tuned to your Storm Station as the track WILL keep CHANGING for Isaias. This is due to the expected land interaction with the Dominican Republic and Haiti leading to weakening. Once the center makes it into the Atlantic tonight through Friday morning near the Southeastern Bahamas, we will have a better idea of where it will end up and intensity.

Regardless, we will have rough boating conditions, gusty winds and periods of rain over the weekend.

If NHC and NWS issue advisories, it could happen tonight and no later than tomorrow morning.

11AM ADVISORY: #Isaias continues to produce life-threatening flash flooding & gusty winds over Puerto Rico. The rains & gusty winds now spreading over Dominican Republic. Watches could be issued for a portion of #Florida later today. @wsvn #stormstation pic.twitter.com/wOtZ3WakMN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 30, 2020

Hazy skies, dry conditions & typical Summer heat into early Friday. Breeze builds late Friday with some showers possible. Weekend weather will depend on #Isaias path & strength once it moves off the coast of Hispaniola late Thursday into Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/SGf1wrXp7A — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 30, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7