A wet and windy weekend is ahead for South Florida as we track Tropical Depression Four, which will pass to our west over the course of this weekend.

Despite a landfall miss, South Florida will still experience impacts from this system through tomorrow.

TD 4 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Debby by tonight as it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It will make its closest pass west of the Florida Keys this afternoon as a tropical depression or storm.

This system is forecast to become a strong tropical storm before making landfall near Florida’s Big Bend region on Monday, then it could slow down while moving toward the coastal Carolinas mid next week as a tropical storm.

Hurricane Watches are now in effect for parts of northern Florida given the potential it strengthens into a hurricane prior to landfall.

In South Florida, we are expecting heavy rain at times which can lead to areas of flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect as a result.

In terms of timing, expect rounds of rain and storms throughout today and tonight, then more dry time should at least try to work into the forecast on Sunday. The chance for storms will still exist, however.

Gusty winds will also be present, especially within the storms and near the coast. Winds could gust up to 40 mph. There is also a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for the middle and lower Florida Keys.

A tornado or two will also be possible across the area, with the highest chance along the west coast of Florida.

Lastly, minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the stronger onshore wind. A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys.

Beyond this weekend, the daily risk for showers and storms will exist throughout the week while temperatures turn quiet hot, hovering near 93F.