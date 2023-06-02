On the first day of Hurricane Season Tropical Depression #2 developed over the Northeastern Gulf of Mexico and it is looking weak, exposed to the elements on the left side.

This system managed to develop because it was at the right place and time. It was located to the North of some strong upper-level winds and over warm waters in the 80’s that helped it form into the seasons second tropical system.

However, South Florida will have “No direct” impacts from Tropical Depression #2, but rather indirect impacts as deep available moisture will be present. This will help fuel showers and storms each afternoon/evening through the weekend.

The weekend won’t be a washout, so look for morning sun and afternoon scattered to numerous showers and storms developing inland, then pushing toward the coast.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7