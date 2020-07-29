Tracking The Tropics

Watching & Waiting

Hurricane hunters have out investigating Potential Storm #9 and still can’t find a true center. However, the overall system is getting better organized. There are more showers and storms developing along the alleged center and there cloud tops are starting to wrap around. They are expecting it to become Tropical Storm Isaias later today since it is located over the Caribbean.

11AM ADVISORY: Slightly better organized, but still no well-defined center over the Caribbean. Likely to become #Isaias later today. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds spreading across the Leeward Islands. @wsvn @7weather #stormstation pic.twitter.com/oZHq2qXNXW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 29, 2020

Where Will It End Up?

The forecast track remains unchanged and it could change once models have a true starting point. In the meantime, it will continue to move West-Northwest near or over Hispaniola on Thursday, and near or over Eastern Cuba on Friday. Some strengthening is forecast through tonight, with weakening likely due to land interaction. Restrengthening is possible by this weekend across the Bahamas and getting closer to Florida. However, lots of uncertainty on how strong it will be and where it will end up, since no true center has formed yet.

Here is the latest forecast cone for Potential Storm #Nine. Florida is in the cone, and we may see impacts this weekend. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bd42tJoMgv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 29, 2020

South Florida Weather

For now, high pressure is in control keeping drier air and Saharan Dust around. It is forecast to weaken once Potential Storm #9 reaches the Southeastern Bahamas and close to Eastern Cuba Friday. Scattered storm possible with increasing wind and seas. Our weekend weather will depend on the development of Potential Storm #9.

High pressure in control through Friday. E/SE winds an early passing shower possible with afternoon inland storms into the Gulf coast. Tomorrow more Saharan Dust arrives to limit rain chances. It will remains hot each day. Weekend depends on the tropics. pic.twitter.com/k8IADR3Mz6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 29, 2020

Stay safe, healthy and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7