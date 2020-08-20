TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Depression 13 formed at 11 pm last night. As of 5 am, it continues to move across the tropical Atlantic.

If it takes a more southward track, directly over the Greater Antilles, it could stay a weaker system. Unfortunately this would not be good for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Hispaniola.

If the system tracks just north of Hispaniola, it has a chance to grow in strength. Maybe becoming into a hurricane.

Even if it doesn’t grow stronger, plenty of heavy likely to spread through the islands and eventually South Florida over the weekend into early next week.

For South Florida, advisories may be issued by the first half of the weekend.

Now is the time to prepare calmly and accordingly.

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7