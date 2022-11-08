Watches and Warnings:

Tropical Storm Warning for Palm Beach and Broward counties, as well as Lake Okeechobee.

Storm Surge Warning for Northern Palm Beach County.

Hurricane Watch for Palm Beach and Broward counties, as well as the Lake region.

Storm Surge Watch for Southern Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Tropical Storm Watch for Miami-Dade, Hendry, and Glades counties.

Coastal Flood Advisory for Miami-Dade County.

The confidence is increasing in South Florida impacts and a life-threatening storm surge is possible along portions of Palm Beach and Broward counties Wednesday-Thursday.

Around Biscayne Bay we could see a 1 to 2 foot storm surge and then you add the extra high, high tides… the coastal flooding worry will be present.

Tropical Storm force winds (39+mph) possible for much of Southeastern Florida starting Wednesday morning. However, hHigh seas and rough surf expected ahead of Nicole starting today.

In terms of rain, heavy rainfall likely with an isolated tornado from Wednesday and Thursday. Highest totals will be along coastal communities.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7