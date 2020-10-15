The drier weather pattern has come to an end as high pressure moved into the western Atlantic. Therefore, winds off the ocean causing an uptick in humidity and rain chances.

Going into Friday, models are showing a cold front sliding southward across the southeast United States and eventually move into north Florida. This will trap more moisture over the region with scattered storms developing. Main hazards include: lightning, gusty winds and minor street flooding.

Temperature still running above average with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 during the afternoon and lows overnight in the mid to upper 70’s.

The front should make it into South Florida on Saturday and may not completely clear. Right now, it will not be a wash out, but showers possible through Sunday and winds turn on the breezy side.

Temperatures once the front clears will be near normal with the humidity going down. That will help rain chances go down, as well as, the humidity to make it feel comfortable into early next week.

TRACKING NEXT FRONT- The cold air will stay well away. Next front brings scattered showers and storms Friday through early Saturday with drier conditions for the rest of the weekend. Typical temps. expected with lower humidity into early next week. pic.twitter.com/4zjCWPZu24 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 15, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7