Here is what we know on Lee looming in the Atlantic about 1200 miles away from the Northern Leeward Islands:
- On the forecast track Lee will be located in the Southwestern Atlantic over the weekend.
- Tropical Storm Lee is approaching hurricane strength.
- It will pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands this weekend as an intense hurricane.
- It’s far too soon to tell if this future hurricane will threaten any other land areas next week.
- Interests in Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada should monitor the forecast for next week.
- Scenario 1: Quicker front and weaker high pressure would favor a track closer to Bermuda.
- Scenario 2: Slower moving front and stronger high pressure would favor a tracker closer to the U.S. East Coast.
- Vivian Gonzalez
- Meteorologist, AMS Certified
- WSVN Channel 7