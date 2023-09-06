Here is what we know on Lee looming in the Atlantic about 1200 miles away from the Northern Leeward Islands:

On the forecast track Lee will be located in the Southwestern Atlantic over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Lee is approaching hurricane strength.

It will pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands this weekend as an intense hurricane.

It’s far too soon to tell if this future hurricane will threaten any other land areas next week.

Interests in Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada should monitor the forecast for next week. Scenario 1: Quicker front and weaker high pressure would favor a track closer to Bermuda.



Scenario 2: Slower moving front and stronger high pressure would favor a tracker closer to the U.S. East Coast.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7