Here is what we know on Lee looming in the Atlantic about 1200 miles away from the Northern Leeward Islands:

  • On the forecast track Lee will be located in the Southwestern Atlantic over the weekend.
  • Tropical Storm Lee is approaching hurricane strength.
  • It will pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands this weekend as an intense hurricane.
  • It’s far too soon to tell if this future hurricane will threaten any other land areas next week.
  • Interests in Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada should monitor the forecast for next week.
    • Scenario 1: Quicker front and weaker high pressure would favor a track closer to Bermuda.
  • Scenario 2: Slower moving front and stronger high pressure would favor a tracker closer to the U.S. East Coast.
  • Vivian Gonzalez
  • Meteorologist, AMS Certified
  • WSVN Channel 7
