Tracking Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias is forecast to move across the Southeastern Bahamas today, and gradually strengthen as it approaches the Northwestern Bahamas tonight and early Saturday. A gradual turn to the North-Northwest is expected on Saturday, which keeps Isaias just offshore the Southeast Florida coast. Tropical storm conditions will affect parts of coastal and metro areas Saturday afternoon through the evening.

Official forecast track from NHC on #Isaias has shifted slightly West. This would keep it closer to the East coast of #Florida. A portion of #Broward included in the cone of concern. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #stormstation pic.twitter.com/MxBjLVmndx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 31, 2020

That is why the tropical storm watch has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning for metro and coastal Southeast Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area within the next 36 hours. Preparations should be done no later than Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm Warning now in effect for North of Ocean Reef Northward to Sebastian Inlet, including Lake Okeechobee. A Tropical Storm Watch for some inland areas. Also, Hurricane Watch in effect North of Deerfield Beach to Volusia-Brevard County line. pic.twitter.com/HSazIMmpWs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 31, 2020

There is still uncertainty with the timing of the gradual turn to the North-Northwest. Any delay in the turn would bring stronger winds closer to the coast. For this reason, a hurricane watch is in effect for coastal and metro Palm Beach. This means hurricane conditions possible within the next 48 hours.

The winds should begin to subside during the morning hours on Sunday as Isaias lifts away. Rain chance will remain high and the surf will be rough.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in #Florida beginning Saturday. Strong gusty winds and heavy rain possible this weekend. Stay informed with your Storm Station for forecast strength and potential track changes. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rV7QKopzDs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 31, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7