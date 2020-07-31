Tracking Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias is forecast to move across the Southeastern Bahamas today, and gradually strengthen as it approaches the Northwestern Bahamas tonight and early Saturday. A gradual turn to the North-Northwest is expected on Saturday, which keeps Isaias just offshore the Southeast Florida coast. Tropical storm conditions will affect parts of coastal and metro areas Saturday afternoon through the evening.
That is why the tropical storm watch has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning for metro and coastal Southeast Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area within the next 36 hours. Preparations should be done no later than Saturday morning.
There is still uncertainty with the timing of the gradual turn to the North-Northwest. Any delay in the turn would bring stronger winds closer to the coast. For this reason, a hurricane watch is in effect for coastal and metro Palm Beach. This means hurricane conditions possible within the next 48 hours.
The winds should begin to subside during the morning hours on Sunday as Isaias lifts away. Rain chance will remain high and the surf will be rough.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
