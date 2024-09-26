Advisories for South Florida:

Tropical Storm Warning for ALL of South Florida until further notice.

Tornado Watch for ALL of South Florida through 8pm tonight.

Flood Watch through Friday morning for Mainland South Florida.

High Surf Advisory for Coastal Broward and Miami-Dade until tonight.

Coastal Flood Warning for the Florida Keys.

What can South Florida expect today?

Tropical Storm-force winds are already being experienced around the lower to middle Florida Keys and likely to spread into the rest of South Florida this morning.

Aside from the wind, we will experience gusty downpours from Helene’s outer bands. They could produce heavy rainfall on and off and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep in mind a Flood Watch will remain in effect for Mainland South Florida through Friday morning. Also, a Tornado Watch in effect through tonight since some isolated tornadoes could spin up from Helene’s outer bands.

Helene is still forecast to become a major storm in the Gulf of Mexico and produce catastrophic winds and storm surge over the Northeastern Gulf coast. It is forecast to make landfall tonight between Port St. Joe and Perry. Hurricane conditions will stretch miles inland into Tallahassee. The center of Helene will move Northward and as that happens, winds will lighten up and we will have only scattered storms throughout the day. By the weekend, it should be drier and hotter.

Please be weather aware with your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7