Your Storm Station continues to track Tropical Fiona and latest forecast calls for it to impact the Leeward Islands by tonight into Saturday morning. Then Puerto should be on the lookout, but the center is likely to be South of the area. By Monday morning, it should be moving across the Dominican Republic right over Pico Duarte the highest terrain in all of the Caribbean, so will it weaken Fiona? The models and NHC forecast are not reflecting that and it could be near Category 1 status by Tuesday evening moving across the Southeastern Bahamas, including the Turks and Caicos Islands.

However, typically land interaction weakens tropical systems, so depending on the interaction with the Dominican Republic that will let us know how strong it will be and exactly where it will go.

South Florida should monitor the progress of Fiona in case it tries to make a move more toward the West.

FRIDAY 8AM ADVISORY: Tropical Storm conditions and heavy rains will reach the Leeward Islands late this afternoon and evening. No change in track or intensity. pic.twitter.com/WYqqueNKiA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 16, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7