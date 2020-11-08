TRACKING ETA

All eyes on Eta as it aims for Florida

The center of the storm is now located in the straits of Florida and gradually strengthening. High pressure in the Western Atlantic will bounce Eta back towards Florida and it is forecast to move across the middle to lower Florida Keys between 2- 4 am on Monday. As it moves through the region, it could become a hurricane. Regardless, hurricane-force wind gusts likely to spread into Miami-Dade and coastal Broward.

Eta will be work its way into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico throughout the day on Monday and slow down significantly. Computer models will have the Jet Stream pushing a front into the Southeast United States to help Eta move back into Florida late week and potentially next weekend. You read that right! Next weekend!

This means that Florida will have a long stretch of heavy rain and serious flooding is highly likely.

Advisories

Tropical Storm-force winds possible in the warning area shaded in green for mainland South Florida. that includes Miami-Dade, Broward and mainland Monroe. 39 to 73 mph winds expected to be felt.

Hurricane Watch in effect for Miami-Dade, coastal Broward and mainland Monroe Counties.

Hurricane Watch was upgraded to Hurricane Warning for the Florida Keys as winds over 74 mph are high likely in the warning area tonight and into Monday morning.

Storm Warning now in effect for the Florida Keys as waters can rise 2 to 4 feet above ground level and could be worse during times of high tide.

South Florida Impacts

The winds will continue to increase across South Florida through tonight. Gust up to 70 mph possible around Miami-Dade and highly likely for the Florida Keys. In Broward gusts up 55+ possible. By Monday afternoon, winds will go down to 40 mph. However, the general idea is that it will be windy through Tuesday.

A lot of rain is forecast and models are trending with up to a foot of rainfall and isolated amounts up to 18 inches. The threat of tornadoes possible with the outer bands Sunday night into Monday morning. Flood Watch will remain in effect through Tuesday evening.

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

