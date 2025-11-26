We’re watching a still-distant Cold Front that has its eyes on Florida over the next couple of days. The front is forecast to gradually pass across south Florida on Thanksgiving Day, bringing our best chance for rain in the foreseeable future.

Lately we’ve been in the grasp of a warming trend and it has been getting more humid, as well. On Tuesday, temperatures peaked in the middle 80’s for most spots (although coastal areas were more aligned to the low 80s, as were the Florida Keys). Considering we normally peak at 80-degrees in late November, we remain warmer than usual.

If you’re ready for some weather changes, they’re on the way (just not dramatic ones). The turning point comes Thursday with the aforementioned front sending more clouds and areas of rain. There could be pockets of heavy downpours during the afternoon (Thanksgiving Day) and isolated storms possible. It won’t feel as warm with the wetter times taking over. Afternoon and evening temperatures will be in the 70’s, retreating to the 60’s for morning lows on Black Friday. Even with the passage of the Cold Front, we’ll say it’s less of a Drop, and rather a “Droop” in temperatures!

The next notable change involves increasing winds. It happens as High Pressure rebuilds behind the frontal passage. Gusty times will carry into the weekend, arriving from the northeast (then east). This flow will most definitely lead to rough waters and rip currents at the beach. The marine hazards should last through Sunday. Beyond that, more tranquil times are expected. If you’re preparing to hang some holiday lights, that would be a better time frame for that.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.