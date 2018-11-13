Tracking a cold front

The first half of November has been extra warm across the Sunshine State, especially in south Florida. Although we’ve had a couple of cold fronts press into the region, none have amounted to much. In fact, they’ve generally been rainmakers, keeping us wetter than average for the fall season. While we haven’t felt much of an air change, there’s finally a stronger cold front pressing our way that will punch southward with a drop in degrees. Notice the long stretch of the boundary impacting areas all the way from New England to Mexico.

The front is generating a fair amount of rain showers and thunderstorms.

The front will hold back, on Wednesday. That will keep south Florida “on the warm side” through the middle of the week. There will continue to be enough moisture (and instability) for scattered rain showers possible at virtually anytime.

Looking ahead into Thursday, we expect the leading edge of the cold front to nudge into south Florida with a bit of rain and possible thunderstorms.

Notice the downward trend of these forecast lows. Wake up temperatures could settle back into the lower 60’s into the start of the weekend. If that happens, it will be the coolest air that we’ve felt since the middle of April.

In the tropics, the wave we’ve been following is facing some real challenges and development looks increasingly unlikely. The National Hurricane Center is only giving it a very remote chance as the disturbance interacts with land. Also, winds are now less favorable for potential growth. In the meantime, the wave is generating plenty of rain around Puerto Rico and that has lead to Flash Flood concerns.