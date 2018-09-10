Tracking 3 Hurricanes in the Atlantic

Local Weather: Upper-low is moving away and we will see fewer showers and storms today. Slightly drier air builds in for Tuesday with typical Summertime chances of sea breeze inland storms each afternoon. High temperatures will be steamy into the low 90’s.

Florence rapidly strengthens into a major hurricane and on the forecast track will approach the North Carolina or South Carolina coastline on Thursday as a potential dangerous Category 4 hurricane. A life-threatening storm surge is likely along portions of the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia and Storm Surge Watch will likely be issued by Tuesday morning. Also, freshwater flooding is likely from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event, which may extend inland over the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic for hundreds of miles as Florence is expected to slow down and hang around the region.

Tracking #Florence: Storm surge watch likely to be issued for North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia by Tuesday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/rbde4MsRLy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 10, 2018

Isaac is showing little change in strength at this time and remains a Category 1 hurricane. On the forecast track, it is expected to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean Sea on Thursday. Weakening is expected over the Central Caribbean Sea. Some models show a turn to the North, but we will have watch, wait and see if it survives the hostile conditions in the Caribbean over the next several days.

#Isaac showing little change in strength. It will move across the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean Sea on Thursday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Mp1jLyaTzF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 10, 2018

Helene is stronger and moving away from the Cape Verde Islands. The forecast calls for it to remain only a shipping interest.

