Tracking 2 Systems (Karen & Lorenzo)

Local Forecast

Enjoy the fall-like feel South Florida style! Temperatures will be near seasonal values through next week.

Extra dry air remains in place through most of Saturday. Upper-level low located over the Bahamas could bump up our rain chances Sunday into next week. It is not loaded with a lot of tropical moisture, but count on showers to return into the forecast.

Upper-level low to move towards us over the weekend. That will increase our rain chance gradually. Spotty showers possible late Saturday.@wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VvZm3d0l8u — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 26, 2019

Today in the Tropics

Karen is not a healthy looking system. In fact, it is looking disheveled on satellite imagery indicating it is barely a tropical storm. On the forecast, it will make a loop over the Southwestern Atlantic Ocean where it will travel eventually West. In 3 or 4 days, Karen will become a remnant area of low pressure.

Lorenzo becomes a large and powerful hurricane. Remains no threat to land.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7