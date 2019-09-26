Tracking 2 Systems (Karen & Lorenzo)

Local Forecast
Enjoy the fall-like feel South Florida style! Temperatures will be near seasonal values through next week.
Extra dry air remains in place through most of Saturday. Upper-level low located over the Bahamas could bump up our rain chances Sunday into next week. It is not loaded with a lot of tropical moisture, but count on showers to return into the forecast.
Today in the Tropics
Karen is not a healthy looking system. In fact, it is looking disheveled on satellite imagery indicating it is barely a tropical storm. On the forecast, it will make a loop over the Southwestern Atlantic Ocean where it will travel eventually West. In 3 or 4 days, Karen will become a remnant area of low pressure.
Lorenzo becomes a large and powerful hurricane. Remains no threat to land.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7