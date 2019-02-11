Tote the umbrella

Rain is returning. We saw a few batches on Monday (mainly in the morning). It’s a preview of what’s to come as we transition into a wetter weather pattern.

By later in the day, on Monday, there was a lull in activity and we actually saw clouds breaking for some sunshine. Looking ahead, those brighter times are going to be hard to come by.

Winds are veering out of the southeast and that’s nudging more moisture northward from the tropics.

Tuesday’s weather looks wetter because of a deeper connection to tropical air. Our air flow will be directly out of the south. It will feel warmer and more humid but periods of rain (especially later in the day) will briefly cool things off.

There is a cold front coming, arriving Wednesday, but don’t look for it to scale our temperatures back much. The boundary is likely to weaken so the main change (upon its passage) will simply be a reduction in humidity by Valentine’s Day.