A front is marching across the Gulf of Mexico and will cross through south and central Florida this Sunday, sparking up a broken line of strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a level 2 of 5, slight risk for severe storms today, meaning isolated tornadoes, strong winds and hail will all be possible with the thunderstorms that move through.

As a result and given the favorable ingredients in place, a Tornado Watch is in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys through 2 pm. This means a tornado is possible.

It will also be a windy day today, so a Wind Advisory is also in effect through 8 pm with wind gusts up to 40 mph expected, which can take down tree limbs.

As far as the timing of these storms is concerned, they will likely reach the lower Keys around 10 am, then the rest of the area around the 11 am/12 pm time frame. Most locations can expect gusty thunderstorms with this line that will be moving from the west-northwest to the east-southeast.

Below is what one of our weather models is illustrating the radar to look like at 11 am.

Now once this line of storms and clouds clears offshore by the mid afternoon hours, skies will gradually clear and that should allow for temperatures to warm back up into the mid 80s following the rain-cooled air. The breeze will gradually lessen after sunset and also lower humidity will also begin to flow in.

This will mark the start of a much nicer stretch of weather ahead in South Florida with likely dry conditions, a good deal of sunshine, moderate humidity and above average temperatures ranging from the mid 80s through the low 90s.