TOO WET TUESDAY

South Florida remains unsettled next few days as a few tropical waves ("disturbances") push through our area. #miami #FLL #floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/1BzJjX3U8P

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.