Another stormy stretch is in progress. It follows the trend of what’s been a very soggy start to the month of September. On Monday, heavy rain hammered the Miami and Ft. Lauderdale metro areas (again). It resulted in numerous flood advisories and between 2 and 4 inches of rain across a wide swath of southeast Florida. With 37-days left in the Rainy Season, you might say we’re making up for lost time (and rain). Until recently, it’s been drier than usual!

The wet pattern is due to a stalling front to our north. For most of this week, we’ll see this stretched-out boundary lingering across central Florida. Also “stuck” is the deep tropical moisture that isn’t budging. We all feel its steamy presence when we step outdoors with the extra-high humidity. With daytime heat (and the instability of sea breeze boundaries) reoccurring rain and storms are likely to return. Since the air is holding so much moisture, it gets unleashed by big downpours that can arrive suddenly. On Tuesday, be prepared for another push of thunderstorms favoring the mid-day, afternoon, and early evening hours. The concern will continue for ponding on roads and saturated conditions. Once we get into the late week period (basically Friday and beyond) we may see a slug of slightly drier air. It could nudge down from the north and allow for more sunshine and dry time. Showers won’t be eliminated, but less coverage is possible into the weekend.

