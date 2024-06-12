Drenching widespread rain is making its mark across most of south Florida. Into Wednesday evening, a rare Flash Flood Emergency was declared, due to the deep and rising water levels. According to the National Weather Service, parts of northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward County picked up over 1-foot of rain (in about 12 hours)! Meanwhile, Ft. Lauderdale shattered the daily rain record for June 12th. At the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, we picked up around 10-inches of rain (more than the average amount for the entire month of June)!

The significant rain, which actually began at the start of the week, is connected to tropical moisture trapped over south Florida. The deep moisture continues to arrive out of the Caribbean with a southerly flow that has been unwavering. A break in the pattern is much needed but won’t happen for a couple more days. For Thursday and Friday, the region will still be vulnerable for both heavy rain and thunderstorms. The concern for serious flooding will, unfortunately, continue until the weekend (at least). Please use extreme caution and remember that these big rain events can be both dangerous and deadly. Avoid driving through water-covered roadways and closely monitor rising waters that can be very forceful.

