Halloween highs were “frightfully hot” across south Florida. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale hit 90-degrees, Tuesday afternoon. At the Ft. Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport, the 90-degree high actually tied the record for the date!

If the recent heat has been too much like our long summer season, some relief will soon be a welcome thing. The change will arrive Wednesday behind a cold front. The cooling front won’t be dramatic (since the air modifies as it moves deeper to the south). Still, you’ll definitely detect a cooling difference. Adding to the milder temperatures will be stronger winds, initially coming out of the north. Winds will be gusty, at times, focusing along the Atlantic beaches and offshore. It’s worth noting that a Gale Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service. They issue this particular marine alert when there is an increased risk for a gale-force wind event (meaning sustained surface winds, or gusts, frequentally exceeding 39 mph). The latest marine forecast suggests ocean gusts as high as 40 – 45 mph beginning Wednesday and only gradually subsiding later in the week. The overall windy pattern will hold into the start of the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.