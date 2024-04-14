Well if you didn’t get the chance to enjoy the beautiful weather on Saturday, that opportunity will continue into our Sunday and really through much of this new week as conditions remain dry and bright with a fair amount of sunshine these next 7 days.

The only main change you’ll notice are steady high temperatures early week, then a warming trend commencing with a slight uptick in humidity. By the end of this week, high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s, which is a few degrees above average.

Until then, though, temperatures will remain below average this Sunday with highs near 80F along with an east-northeast breeze and generally sunny skies.

While daytime highs stay steady the next few days, overnight lows will continue to follow a warming trend with lows tonight in the mid to upper 60s across our mainland locations, then near 70F for Tuesday morning.

The culprit for this dry and quiet weather pattern is an area of high pressure that is on top of South Florida and the Sunshine State this weekend.

This high will exit to the east and weaken considerably early week until a new high replaces it mid to late week, therefore keeping it quiet throughout this week. Definitely one to enjoy!