****The National Weather Service of Miami has issued a Heat Advisory for Metro & Coastal areas of Broward & Miami-Dade until 8pm this evening**** The heat index (feels like temperatures) values are ranging up to 110 degrees. Main impacts include the possibility of heat illness with those spending time or laboring outdoors.

Heat Advisory issued for coastal and metro areas of Broward & Dade until 8 pm. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/JWLBV1C1ce — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2016

Temperatures will be feeling toasty this Tuesday. The forecast is calling for temperatures to rise into the low 90’s and feel more like 100-105 degrees by the afternoon… We could near records for this time of year. Therefore, the air conditioners will be working overtime! Make sure that if your plans take you outdoors to drink plenty of water.

High pressure is building in all levels and dragging a batch of dry air with Saharan dust from the Bahama Islands. The good news is that it will keep our rain chances low through Thursday. Bad news is that it will be an issue for those who suffer from allergies and respiratory issues. Anyone who is sensitive to this dust, should take the proper precautions and possibly stay indoors. The Saharan dust should exit South Florida Thursday night.

Over the weekend, winds will turn out of the South and allow for moisture to be around. This will introduce a slight chance of showers by Sunday.

Stash your umbrella away! Rain chances remain low through Thursday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/1hmXAw2Mhs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2016

Tropical Update: All is quiet.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7