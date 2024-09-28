Now that we have said so long to Hurricane Helene, which thankfully stayed away from South Florida, keeping us away from any significant impacts, our attention now shifts to beautiful weather this weekend.

It won’t feel like late-September, though, with forecast highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 90s!

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward today for peak feels-like temperatures up to 105-110F.

Expect filtered sunshine and some patchy clouds this Saturday with the chance for pop-up, isolated showers and storms, especially late in the day and across Broward County.

Sunday will feature even lower rain chances with sunshine and a spotty shower chance.

The start of the next week will stay nice with sunshine, isolated rain chances and above average highs in the low 90s. That could last throughout the week depending on how close a potential tropical disturbance gets to South Florida late next week.

Speaking of which, there is an area across the western Caribbean Sea in through the Gulf of Mexico the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential tropical development. It has a 40% chance of forming next week, but it is too early to know how this potential, future low pressure system could evolve.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there’s another area to watch near the Cape Verde Islands with a medium formation chance and two active tropical cyclones: Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce. These two systems will remain out over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.