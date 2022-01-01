Low pressure expected to develop over the Southeastern U.S. this weekend allowing for our steering flow to be out of the South across South Florida. This will lead to a toasty above-average first weekend of 2022. Highs will be near records in the low to mid 80’s. However, the weather is expected to remain dry.

Attached to the area of low pressure will be a trailing cold front and most models are showing it move through South Florida late Sunday night into early Monday morning. It could produce a few showers during this time, but look forward to a brief cooldown. Temperatures in the morning will range in the 60’s with highs close to 80 degrees. Back to seasonable type temperatures before we warm up by the end of the week.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! It will be foggy, in spots to start off with temperatures in the 70's. However, a sunny, dry and warm first day of 2022 is expected. Enjoy! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3YgzCpN4UK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 1, 2022

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7