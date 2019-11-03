Time for rain showers?

It’s the first weekend of November and the weather was cooperating nicely for south Florida, on Saturday. With plenty of strong sunshine (and only limited rain around) we felt the warmth as temperatures soared in the afternoon. Here’s the view along Biscayne Bay.

Miami reached a high of 89-degrees and that was enough to match the record for the date.

Other highs were hotter in spots like Pembroke Pines and West Kendall, where temperatures exceeded 90-degrees!

The main weather change for the start of the week involves a “fickle front”. It’s a boundary that was directly over south Florida a couple days ago. Then, on Saturday, it drifted north keeping our conditions quiet. For Sunday (and early Monday) the front will settle back into the region. It will likely be responsible for increasing clouds and occasional rain showers. An onshore flow around distant high pressure will send bands of rain off the ocean, heading east to west, into the new week.