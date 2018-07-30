Time for a change?

Our weather pattern is finally undergoing a change, albeit minor. We’ll call it “transition Tuesday” as somewhat drier air fills in from the south and east. There will still be enough humidity and moisture to allow for a few showers, but they’ll likely be fewer in number. The more isolated activity comes as low pressure departs. This low (an upper low, high in the sky) was shifting moist air out of the tropics both during the weekend and again on Monday. The disturbance is now weakening over the Gulf of Mexico. On the weather map high pressure will become the dominant player, and that should be the case for the rest of the week. The high is very distant, often referred to as the “Bermuda high” that gets established throughout the summer months. The main differences for the south Florida forecast? Stray showers off the ocean, mainly during the nighttime hours (instead of frequent daytime storms). Also, a strengthening breeze may get more noticeable by Friday and the upcoming weekend. By the way, if that happens, the rip current threat will return all along the Atlantic beaches.