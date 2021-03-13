TIME CHANGE TONIGHT: SPRING FORWARD

As Daylight Saving Time begins overnight tonight at 2am, be sure to turn clocks ahead 1 hour before going to bed tonight. That means that Sunrise tomorrow will be in the 7am hour and Sunset will be in the 7pm hour…both an hour later! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/goQdfhKFF3

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 13, 2021