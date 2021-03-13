TIME CHANGE TONIGHT: SPRING FORWARD

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a wonderful start to the weekend as conditions across our area were picture perfect! Plenty of sunshine, beautiful blue skies, very few clouds and rain free conditions pretty much sums up our Saturday in South Florida. And it looks like this wonderful weather might actually stick around for a bit.
Picture Perfect conditions across South Florida today! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/sSxJ0Maoal
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 13, 2021
So let’s talk about why we are having such great weather. There is a strong dome of high-pressure over the Atlantic waters that has parked itself just offshore from our Sunshine State. This area of high pressure, together with some dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, will help keep things rather quiet for South Florida. It will act as a ‘roadblock’ from allowing any storm systems to reach our area. The question is for how long? Let’s talk about tonight’s forecast first.
High pressure will keep things quiet [and warm] across South Florida this weekend and through the start of the upcoming work week. #miami #FL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/pu17MoDWHB
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 13, 2021
Tonight South Florida can expect mild temperatures and quiet conditions. Temperatures will remain in the 70s and rain will remain out of the forecast. Remember the breezy to windy weather pattern we were stuck in earlier this week? Well that is a thing of the past! Other than a light refreshing breeze here and there, the wind will not be an issue this evening. So if you have any outdoor plans later tonight, feel free to keep them as we are expecting nice conditions all throughout.
Outdoor plans tonight in South Florida? Keeping calm and quiet while temperatures remain on the mild side late tonight. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2oc5L25SV5
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 13, 2021
And speaking of tonight…we have ‘changes’ headed our way. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2am. This means we have a time change coming up by ‘Springing Forward’. So before going to bed tonight, be sure to turn all clocks at home (and in the car) ahead 1 hour. So on Sunday our sunrise will be at 7:30am instead of 6:30am while our sunset will also be an hour later in the 7pm hour!
As Daylight Saving Time begins overnight tonight at 2am, be sure to turn clocks ahead 1 hour before going to bed tonight. That means that Sunrise tomorrow will be in the 7am hour and Sunset will be in the 7pm hour…both an hour later! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/goQdfhKFF3
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 13, 2021
The latter part of the weekend also promises a similar set up to today. Plenty of sunshine, a few passing clouds and a lighter East to Southeast ocean breeze will help warm our temperatures back into the lower 80s. Even though we’re expecting similar conditions to today, our afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will be a touch warmer than what we saw throughout the day today. So if you are planning on spending significant time outdoors, be sure to hydrate and to keep that sunblock handy. It *will* most definitely be needed! And feel free to put away the rain gear because South Florida will not be needing it this weekend.
It's a green light for any outdoor activities across South Florida on Sunday. Don't forget to hydrate and don't forget that sunblock! #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6tsaGStiVd
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 13, 2021
That high-pressure system over the Atlantic will continue to keep things quiet for us not only this weekend but also through the start of the upcoming work week. And with the wind direction veering a bit more out of the south, our afternoon high temperatures will soar into the mid 80s by the middle of the work week,…with some areas possibly reaching into the upper 80s! And while South Florida is expected to remain dry up until at least Wednesday and Thursday, there will be a front that is forecast to reach our area by Friday that could bring us some showers but could also bring us some relief from this heat as we had to next weekend. Another thing to note is that by the middle of next week the breeze across South Florida will once again begin to build, bringing breezy to gusty conditions back to our area by the end of the week.
Warm weather pattern continues into next week until an end-of-week front brings heat relief to South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Gq360FEFmC
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 13, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.