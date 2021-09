What a wet Wednesday across South Florida. Some areas getting over 2 inches of rain. More of the same is forecast for your Thursday.

A front is approaching South Florida which may stall by Friday. If it does, it will keep us soggy thru the weekend. Models hint at the front finally clearing the area by Monday. Not expecting a temperature change, but the humidity may come down for Tuesday. It will feel like Fall, Florida style.

Keep that umbrella handy.