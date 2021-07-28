It was a wet Wednesday over some parts of south Florida. Many areas didn’t get a drop but those that did saw heavy downpours with Street Flood Advisories.

Once again the same ingredients for heavy rain will be present on Thursday.

Across the Region: Low pressure is sitting in the upper levels of the atmosphere, drier air sits to the East, but plenty of moisture is moving across Cuba. All three items are aiming for the Gulf. The moisture will stick around thru Thursday, with the potential for more strong storms. The Drier air may fizzle on Friday giving us yet another chance for pockets of heavy rain.