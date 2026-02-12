It’s a long holiday weekend worthy of celebration. Saturday includes some Valentine’s Day warmth, then by President’s Day it could be more unsettled (and I’ll explain why, in just a moment).

For the time being, the focus is on a small but steady warming trend. We’ve been watching temperatures rise a degree, or so, with each passing day. Our south Florida weather pattern remains quiet due to lagging High Pressure that stretches across the region from west to east. The High is promoting very light winds. That matters because it could contribute to the possible formation of Fog over the next couple of mornings. The variable flow could also lead to times of smoke from distant wildfires. Most of these are near Lake Okeechobee, so if the wind direction gets established from the north or northwest, it could nudge smoke plumes south-southeast. It wouldn’t happen for a lengthy period. In fact, it would likely be brief until the next veer in winds. Still, it’s possible you might smell some smoke or see hazy skies.

On Wednesday afternoon we saw a rare sight on the radar: actual rain showers over the Everglades. After a long stretch of dry days, it was an anomaly for sure. Will we see more? It’s not very likely in the short run. The current forecast calls for dry and quiet conditions for Thursday and Friday. We’ll have a fair amount of sunshine and beautiful beach weather! After that, though, more changes come our way for the upcoming weekend.

Slightly warmer temperatures make a comeback as we see that High Pressure area finally make an exit. It’s a southerly flow that will boost readings into the lower 80’s. Considering the typical high (mid February) is 78-degrees, it’ll be warmer than usual for only the 2nd time in 2 weeks. Also a bigger breeze will return after many calm days. Most importantly, we’ll watch for some needed rain. The best chance comes from Sunday afternoon through Monday. At that time, we’ll connect into a batch of moisture. It won’t be particularly thick or deep enough for heavy rain activity. In other words, it won’t put a dent in the drought! However, we’ll take whatever we can get to at least give the ground, and vegetation, a necessary “drink of water”.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.