THICKER LAYER OF SAHARAN DUST

What to expect for your Saturday in South Florida. (Note: While the thickest layer of Saharan Dust remains to the north of South Florida, even trace amounts in the air can affect those who suffer from allergies and/or respiratory illness.) #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/NXCmNOgdrq

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) June 27, 2020