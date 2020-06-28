THICKER LAYER OF SAHARAN DUST

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
What a difference one day makes. Late last night a thicker later of Saharan Dust moved over mainland areas of South Florida, leaving for hazy skies last night. This morning was no different as most of South Florida woke up to filtered sunshine and hazy skies due to the Saharan Dust in the air. Unfortunately South Florida will not be seeing those deep blue skies and bright sunshine that we like to see.
While we are on topic, let’s talk about what we can expect today. Another steamy day is in store for South Florida. Very similar to what we have been seeing the last couple of days. Temperatures will be reaching into the mid to lower 90s across all metro areas but once you factor in the humidity, temperatures will be feeling well into the 100s later this afternoon. And with Saharan Dust still in place, our rain chances should remain at a minimum throughout much of the day. So if you have any outdoor plans, please remember to keep hydrated especially if spending significant time outdoors.
If you are planning on keeping your outdoor activities today, be sure to take breaks from the heat by going inside from time to time. Remember to keep hydrated and don’t forget to wear loose clothing as temperatures will be feeling steamy across all of South Florida. And while temperatures will once again be feeling like the 100s across South Florida, we won’t be reaching the “heat criteria” for an advisory. Please be sure to keep hydrated if spending significant time outside. And don’t forget to apply and reapply that sunblock!
I’m sure many are wondering why has it been so hot lately? It seems even hotter than it normally is for us here in South Florida. And that’s because it has been,…at least partially. We have a strong ridge of high pressure in the mid and lower levels of the atmosphere. We have had light winds which have helped temperatures warm a few degrees above average. But the biggest culprit of these steamy conditions is the humidity. And with the limited rain chances the last few days due to Some Saharan dust that has moved over south Florida, it has kept temperatures warming throughout the day. For once, some of us actually miss the afternoon thunderstorms we are used to seeing! And today some spots in South Florida might actually be flirting with record high tempertures!
Now if you are part of the majority that is tired of this heat and you’re ready for some rain to return to the forecast, then you are in luck. After a few more dry steamy days with sizzling temperatures for us here in South Florida, it looks as though the rain tries to make a come back by the middle, if not the end, of next week. High pressure will slowly begin to break down. The Saharan dust will eventually move away. And that east to south easterly wind flow well once again help bring some Atlantic moisture and showers back into our area. With a SW steering flow we could even see a round of thunderstorms or two by the end of the week. Not only will that bring rain in the forecast but it will also help keep our afternoon temperatures in check. That should eventually bring some relief to our hot conditions here in South Florida. In the meantime, remember to keep hydrated, wear loose clothing and don’t forget that sunblock the next couple of days. It will be needed!
Have a great day!
