THE WINTER WARMTH COMES TO AN END

Happy Friday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone grabbed their jackets or light sweaters before walking out the door this morning because it sure was cold around here! A cold front came through our area on Thursday and swept away all the warmth and humidity that we had been feeling the last few days. So naturally this morning South Florida woke up to much colder temperatures, most of South Florida (including parts of the Florida Keys) waking up in the 50s once again after days of above average temperatures.
Behind Thursday’s cold front, a strong high-pressure system has taken over control of much of the eastern third of the United States. And because of its clockwise circulation, the wind pattern for us here in South Florida will be mainly out of the North this morning and veering out of the Northeast later this afternoon and for the start of the weekend. This means that temperatures in the morning will remain in the 50s while our afternoon temperatures struggle to get out of the lower 70s. But as we head into the end of the weekend some changes will be headed our way.
But before we get to the end of the weekend, let’s talk about what we can expect today,…Friday. A few clouds will be possible through the day as our winds veer out of the Northeast later today while a stray shower can’t be ruled out along our coastal locations. And after a cooler start with temperatures across most of South Florida in the 50s (even some spots in the keys dropped into the 50s this morning), our afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 70d. THAT is as warm as it will get today! We are still expecting a breezy NE wind SO marine conditions will still not be favorable for any beach or boating today.
The start of the weekend looks to be a good one with low humidity on Saturday, cool temperatures in the 50s during the morning and then comfortable afternoon temperatures in the mid to lower 70s. But as we head into the end of the weekend, there will be some changes across South Florida. High pressure will finally shift farther east into the Atlantic waters while an approaching storm system develops across the Gulf Coast States, bringing a cold front across South Florida through the start of the work week. Because of the approaching front, our afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will be back into the upper 70s once again. This is all due to a Southerly wind flow and because of that, South Florida could see a few more clouds and maybe even a spotty shower or two during the day on Sunday.
The front finally comes through South Florida on Monday, which could also trigger a few isolated showers across our area. Behind the front, South Florida will once again experience cooling but this time our temperatures will tumble EVEN MORE than they did today. On Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, some South Florida spots might even be waking up in the 40s while our afternoon high temperatures struggle to even hit that 70° mark once again! The rest of the work week remains calm and quiet with temperature slowly beginning to rebound by the end of the week, along with a building East to Northeast breeze once again. So if you like it cool, then you will enjoy the next few days but it will be short-lived as our temperatures continue to warm by the end of the weekend.
