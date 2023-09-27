South Florida remains stuck in a soggy stretch of weather this week as deep, tropical moisture gets steered in from the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico and gets trapped across the state.

This will lead to higher than normal rain chances at a 70% chance through Saturday. The liklihood for rain along with the potential for heavy rain means the risk for flooding will exist each and everyday in spots.

Through the rest of this week, expect to see rounds of rain and thunderstorms at any point in the day. Given how unsettled this pattern is with no notable weather features nearby, it’s difficult to pinpoint when exactly we’ll see the rain but chances do look to be the highest during the afternoons and overnights.

The positive with the added cloud cover the rest of this week is that temperatures won’t be too hot. Instead, it will be near-normal into the upper 80s with some pockets of low 90s for areas that don’t see much rain.

Then during this weekend, some changes arrive. It will still be soggy with times of clouds and rain but there should also be some sunshine. A weak front will be dropping in from the north and should move to our south by early next week.

Similar as last weekend, fronts this time of the year are very weak. So despite it passing through South Florida, some moisture is expected to lag behind, meaning scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast next week. In addition to this minor drop in rain chances will be a slight dip in humidity along with a stronger onshore breeze out of the northeast.

In the tropics, we continue to track Tropical Storm Philippe which will continue to weaken and is forecast to become a remnant area of low pressure while it nears the Greater Antilles this weekend.

There is also an area of low pressure that maintains a high likelihood of becoming the season’s next tropical depression over the next day or two as it tracks northwest across the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.