The Phil Factor is back!

South Florida grab the umbrellas and extra bottles of water. High pressure over in the Gulf of Mexico is drawing up the heat, humidity and moisture levels with the winds out of the South. Therefore, the heat will be on as highs climb into the low 90’s and feel more like 100 to 105 degrees before the storms develop. Some areas could near records!

We will be feeling the heat this afternoon. Key West could come close to a record. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/lu2INywy4e — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 3, 2019

Showers and storms are expected after 1 pm and could stick around through the evening rush. They will move from West to East. Once we lose the daytime heat, everything will fizzle and it should be quiet and muggy overnight. Rain chance is at 30-40% this week.

A hot and humid day is expected with storms to develop. Grab the umbrellas and extra bottles of water! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/c9Tq1qh4mn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 3, 2019

Tropics Update: Nothing has changed with the last update from The National Hurricane Center on the area of low pressure located in the Bay of Campeche. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms moving slowly Northwest over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It could develop in the next day or two before moving inland. Regardless of development, it will bring heavy rainfall to Southern and Eastern Mexico over the next few days. Right now, it has a medium chance in forming. Recon mission set to investigate it this afternoon, if necessary.

Also, Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro returns just in time for hurricane season with another update this afternoon. Stay tuned! #StormStation

Showers & storms have increased, but it is still disorganized moving slowly NW. It could form before moving inland in a day or two. Recon mission set to investigate this area in the afternoon, if necessary. Heavy rains to spread into Mexico. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/X9WWkmtnBU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 3, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7