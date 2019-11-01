The only change? The time.

November is beginning in a familiar way for south Florida. Our weather remains incredibly warm. We’re on the steamy side of a front that’s stalling-out around Lake Okeechobee. Here’s the scene at sunset with mostly clear skies along the coast (and towering clouds inland).

The Friday afternoon heat was enough to get into the record books. Miami peaked at 91-degrees, well above the average high of 84-degrees for this time of the season.

Even though coastal areas were mainly dry during the day, by Friday night we started seeing rain bands from the Atlantic Ocean. With steering winds east to west, showers advance inland. That’s a pattern that will continue throughout the weekend.

What’s the reason for rain at this “normally dry time” of the year? Active sea breeze boundaries are an issue along with a weakening front in the vicinity.

Here’s a look at the Sunday weather map. Be on the lookout for a few random showers as the front stays draped across south Florida. The cooler air will remain far-removed as the new week begins. Hopefully, in about a week, a “small bit of fall” will finally arrive with drier conditions and lower humidity.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time is about to end. The time change is officially at 2 am Sunday, so you’ll want to set your clocks back 1-hour before going to bed Saturday night.