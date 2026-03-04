South Florida is officially stuck. It’s a monotonous weather pattern that we probably shouldn’t complain about. It could be much worse, in early March. Here’s a recent view of the state where it was a “pleasant peninsula” Tuesday.

Notice the specks of showers commonly over surrounding waters, originating off the Atlantic Ocean. Small pockets of rain developed and pushed due west. These included a few heavy downpours, none that lasted very long. Because of the fast movement, rain amounts weren’t too impressive (since they moved so quickly).

We’ll likely see more of these fly-by showers, from time to time, on Wednesday.

At the heart of our weather pattern is a large and distant High Pressure area, over the Atlantic. It’s got some real staying power as it barely moves over the next week! It’s also forcing an onshore flow. The areas of green (on forecast map and model, above) represent potential future showers. This data also suggests more gusty winds from the direction of the ocean. It’s indicated by the close “lines” across the region. They’re called isobars, or lines of equal pressure. It’s when they’re widely separated that we have light winds (which we don’t and won’t).

Despite contending with the wind, it’ll feel pleasant. Winds will tend to be higher, and more gusty, near the coast. Therefore, Atlantic beaches run the risk of Rip Currents (and alerts have been issued). Be aware that dangerous Rip Currents will be possible the rest of the week. It is not advised to enter the surf!

Lastly, here’s a good look at how consistent our temperatures are expected to be. The forecast highs are shown, running warmer than average through the period. That includes the upcoming weekend which will have us “springing forward”. It’s the return of Daylight Saving Time (from Sunday March 8, until Sunday November 1, 2026). As always, it’s a good idea to remember changing your clocks before you go to bed, Saturday night.

