Local Forecast

Dangerous heat will be on this afternoon especially over Southwest Florida where a Heat Advisory is in effect. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur. Feels like temperatures for all of South Florida will range between 105- 110 degrees.

Make sire to dress cool, drink plenty of water, avoid the sun and stay inside in air conditioned places as much as possible. Also, NEVER leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles under any circumstances.

High temperatures will reach the low 90's. However, when you factor the humidity, it will feel between 105°- 110°. Drink plenty of water, limit outdoor exposure, wear loose & light-colored clothing. Also, never leave children or pets in parked vehicles. pic.twitter.com/6FLwaEuc6r — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 24, 2020

High pressure centered across the Western Atlantic into the Southeast U.S. It is keep the thick and unhealthy layer of Saharan Dust over the Caribbean islands. However, some has made it into South Florida. It will keep the heat and haze around through early Saturday. The potential for a few inland storms each day in the afternoon will be possible.

The HEAT will be on this afternoon along with high humidity. Highs in the low 90's with feels like temps. in the 100's. Thick Saharan Dust will stay South & travel around high pressure in control of our weather pattern. A few inland storms possible. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/el32ysvIxl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 24, 2020

Tropics Update

Dolly weakens to a depression as it is moving into colder waters of the Northern Atlantic. It is forecast to become a remnant low later today.

Remains no threat to land!

5AM ADVISORY- #Dolly weakens to a depression and expected to become a remnant low later today as it moves over colder waters in the Northern Atlantic. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/FHPanA0ZYc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 24, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7