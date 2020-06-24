THE HEAT WILL BE ON!

Local Forecast
Dangerous heat will be on this afternoon especially over Southwest Florida where a Heat Advisory is in effect. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur. Feels like temperatures for all of South Florida will range between 105- 110 degrees.
Make sire to dress cool, drink plenty of water, avoid the sun and stay inside in air conditioned places as much as possible. Also, NEVER leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles under any circumstances.
High pressure centered across the Western Atlantic into the Southeast U.S. It is keep the thick and unhealthy layer of Saharan Dust over the Caribbean islands. However, some has made it into South Florida. It will keep the heat and haze around through early Saturday. The potential for a few inland storms each day in the afternoon will be possible.
Tropics Update
Dolly weakens to a depression as it is moving into colder waters of the Northern Atlantic. It is forecast to become a remnant low later today.
Remains no threat to land!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7