The Heat peaks

To say it was a hot day is an understatement! In Miami, the afternoon heat soared to 98-degrees which tied the record for the date! Also, the upper 90-degree day made for the hottest we’ve been in over 2 years (since May 2017).

Here’s a check on other highs (from Monday) which were also in the 90’s, except for Key West coming up 1-degree short.

Of course, the humidity was also a huge factor. During the middle of the afternoon, the heat index readings were often over 100-degrees.

Eventually, the sea breeze boundary sparked areas of storms with lightning and hail a concern. The bulk of the original storms flared-up over southeastern Broward and then drifted southward.

At the core of our pattern is a strong area of high pressure that’s firmly held in place. By late Tuesday and Wednesday, the high is expected to finally weaken. The result? We should see the establishment (and return) of air from the Atlantic Ocean. That will allow temperatures to settle-back several degrees.

Finally, rain and storm chances will occasionally get a bump in the days ahead. Wetter conditions will get triggered by extra moisture moving our way as the week progresses.