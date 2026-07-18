Happy Saturday, July 18, 2026, South Florida!

The heat is on! Hopefully everyone has had a moment to cool off after this week’s high heat! Afternoon high temperatures reached into the mid 90s much of the week while Miami tied a record high of 97° on Thursday! By the end of the week, we finally saw some showers and storms that helped cool our afternoon off (and hopefully put a dent on some of the wildfires we’ve been following in West Broward). And we’re hoping for more rain! This morning South Florida did wake up to a few isolated showers but not enough to help cool things down. We also noticed a good amount of cloud cover streaming our way from a disturbance that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the Gulf.

Today will be another steamy day in South Florida, however, temperatures should not be as high as we saw earlier in the week due to drier air that has moved in. A bit more cloud cover across the region, along with a few isolated showers and storms, should also help keep our temperatures mostly in check. That doesn’t mean it won’t be feeling steamy as our high temperatures will reach into the lower 90s and our feels like temperatures could still reach into the 100s. So a reminder that if you are spending significant time outdoors or heading to the big match at the hard rock stadium to watch England versus France, please remember to stay hydrated!

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to look for more rain to help keep our temperatures down. The latter part of the weekend does promise to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon but coverage does not look to be widespread. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday but still should not feel as hot as earlier in the week. You may even notice a little more of a breeze late weekend into early next week. We will take whatever we can get! Speaking of next week, rain chances will still remain well below what is typical for this time of year while temperatures begin to climb once again. A breeze coming off the water returns by the middle of next week, which should help keep our temperatures a little closer to average.

Have a wonderful weekend and remember to stay hydrated!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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